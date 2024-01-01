Many of today’s strains may be traced back to two different parent plants: Sativa and Indica. That is not the case with Crescendo. Instead, this strain has a three-way pedigree that includes some renowned genetics. Crescendo seeds are gorgeous Sativa-leaning hybrids crossed between Chemdawg, Mandarin Cookies, and I-95.



Germination is the technique by which a new crop grows from a seed. Germination rates vary based on several factors, like the quality of the Crescendo strain seeds, the conditions in which the Crescendo seeds were stored, and the method used by the grower to germinate their seeds. Paper towel germination is a simple way to speed up seed germination! Follow these procedures to germinate Crescendo strain seeds using paper towels:



Begin by gathering your ingredients, including some Crescendo seeds, water, paper towels, a plate, and tweezers.

Soak and wring the paper towels to remove any extra moisture.

Place one paper towel on the dish and leave the other aside.

Spread the Crescendo strain seeds on a paper towel. Place the cannabis strain seeds 1 inch apart.

Wrap the Crescendo strain seeds with the second paper towel, then moisten them with water, careful not to dampen them.

It is advised that you inspect the plate for any excess water.

Place the plate in a dark place, preferably a cupboard. Ensure that the dish is away from direct sunlight and strong wind.

Soak the Crescendo seeds in water for 20-120 hours, adding more water as needed.

After the Crescendo strain seeds emerge, selectively select the viable seeds with tweezers and move them to potting soil or your favorite media for development.

