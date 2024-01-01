Critical Mass Auto is a second-generation auto-flowering seed, which is a blend of a variety of Indica. The original Critical Mass Auto is a cross between Afghani and Skunk #1. The seeds are a hybrid of the initial Critical Mass, which was also known as Big Bud.



Critical Mass Auto is an Indica-dominant hybrid. The seeds are 80% Indica and 20% Sativa.



The seeds are super easy to cultivate, which makes them ideal even for beginners.



Although there are several methods of germinating Critical Mass Auto seeds, Premium Cultivars highly recommend the paper towel method for guaranteed results.



It’s an easy 9-steps process as follows;



Collect the necessary materials – The first step is to gather the required materials for germination. These include Critical Mass Auto seeds, paper towels, water, plate, and tweezers.

Dampen the paper towels – soak the paper towels in water and wring them to get rid of excess moisture.

Place the paper towel on the plate – put one of the wet paper towels on the plate and hold the other for later use.

Place the seeds on a paper towel – place the Critical Mass Auto seeds on the paper towel you put on the plate.

Cover the seeds – use the other paper towel to cover the seeds. You may add some water to the seeds if they seem dry.

Confirm there is no excess water – lift the paper towel and confirm that there is no excess water dripping from beneath.

Put the seeds away for storage – store the seeds in a dark, water place such as a drawer. Ensure there is enough airflow.

Wait for the seeds to germinate – let the seeds remain in storage for 20-120 hours to sprout. Keep checking them regularly to ensure they are not dry.

Transfer the seed to hydro or potting soil – as soon as you notice tap roots sprouting from the seeds, transfer them to the soil or hydro for cultivation.

Show more