Do-Si-Dos is a well-balanced indica-dominant cultivar that hails from the legendary Girl Scout Cookies heritage. It was developed by combining Face Off OG and OG Kush Breath.



We suggest that you always follow these step-by-step germination instructions to make sprouting your cannabis seeds as easy as possible and offer you the best chances of optimal success:



Gather all of the necessary materials ahead of time: cannabis seeds, a few sheets of absorbent paper towel, a dinner plate, water (distilled or bottled), and a pair of forceps.

Working on a table or sideboard is an excellent option. Wet the paper towels slightly and set one square on the platter.

The paper towels should be damp but not completely saturated. If they become wet, wring them to drain the excess water.

Place your cannabis seeds with an inch of spacing between each other using the tweezers.

Now, it is time to cover the seeds with another paper towel. Beforehand, ensure it is still moist.

Raise the paper towel and seeds combo carefully to remove any excess water from the plate. Return the paper towel and cannabis seeds carefully.

Place your plate in the drawer or bottom of a closet for 24-120 hours. You are aiming to recreate the conditions wherein the seed would grow in soil. Thus, a cool, dark location is best.

Inspect to see whether your cannabis seeds are sprouting daily and if the paper towel remains moist, add water if it is not.

Your Do-Si-Dos autoflower seeds are ready for transplanting once they have developed a strong, robust taproot.

