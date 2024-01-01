Donkey Butter strain is an Indica-leaning cannabis created by mixing Grease Monkey with Triple OG.



Although there are several methods for germinating cannabis strain seeds, not all offer the best germination rates. The environment must be favorable for Donkey Butter strain germination to be effective. Before commencing the process, check the viability of the developing Donkey Butter seeds. Additionally, the paper towel approach is simple because most of the necessary things are readily available at home. Follow the following steps to ensure the successful germination of Donkey Butter strain seeds:



The first step is verifying that you have all the necessary germination equipment. Paper towels, Donkey Butter seeds, water, plates, and anything that may be used as a germination chamber, like a drawer or cupboard, are all required. You should also have enough water to guarantee proper germination.

Cover the plate with a paper towel. Next, spread your Donkey Butter strain seeds out on a paper towel, allowing about an inch between each one.

After placing your Donkey Butter on the paper towel, spray the seeds with water and cover them with another paper towel.

Remember to sprinkle more water until the towels are moist but not drenched. Too much water is more dangerous than helpful.

Place another plate on top of your wet paper towel plate with Donkey Butter seeds.

Place the plates in a warm, dark drawer. It should be out of direct sunlight and strong wind.

Check on your Donkey Butter strain seeds frequently, and provide water as needed because your strain seeds must not dry up, or they will die.

After around three days, your Donkey Butter seeds should begin to grow taproots.

Your Donkey Butter strain seeds are ready to be transferred to a growing medium of your choice after optimal germination.

