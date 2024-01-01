Durban Poison Auto seeds are an improved version of the original Durban Poison. These Sativa-dominant seeds have a relatively short flowering time as they grow fast and tall but with an impressive yield. Durban Poison Auto structure resembles that of the legendary original Durban Poison with abundant side growth.



During the vegetative stage, the Durban Poison Auto seeds tend to take longer compared to other Autos, making them reach higher heights. The buds are highly resinous and grow large, featuring that unique, celebrated Durban aroma. Durban Poison Auto seeds tend to perform well when grown outdoors, but they can still do well outside. Many growers will prefer growing these seeds outdoors because they grow taller, which may be too demanding for the indoor grower. That being said, Durban Poison Autoflower seeds are high-performing.



You can use the paper towel method to germinate the seeds before planting them in your chosen growing medium. If you want the seeds to germinate fast, try to soak them first for about 48 hours so that you soften the shell and allow water to get into the embryo quickly. Follow these steps to grow your Durban Poison Auto cannabis seeds.



Obtain the materials needed, including Durban Poison Auto seeds, water, paper towels, a plate, and tweezers.

Get the paper towels and dip them in water so that they are moist. Make sure you squeeze them to drain off any excess water. Your seeds need only be wet but not soggy.

Place one towel on the plate’s surface, where you will place the seeds.

Get the Durban Poison Auto seeds and place them on the towels you’ve just put on the plate. Ensure they are adequately spaced, about an inch apart, so that they are not overcrowded.

Use the second paper towel to cover up the seeds. At this point, add more water, ensuring that the seeds are not very wet.

Look to see that no excess water is standing on the plate’s surface. Lift the towel and what is on the plate surface. If there is excess water, try to drain it off.

Allow your seeds to germinate. It will take up to 120 hours for the taproot to emerge.

During the germination period, keep checking so that the seeds don’t get dry due to lack of water. So you will be adding more water as you go.

After seeing the taproot emerge, get the seedlings and transfer them to potting soil or any growing medium you prefer.

