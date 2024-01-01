Frosty Blue OG seeds are a hybrid that combines Blue Monster and Jack Frost traits to form a 60/40 Indica-dominant mix. Blue Frost seeds are, without a doubt, a stunning beauty. Their unusual minty and deep periwinkle colors set them apart from other cannabis strains. Not only that, but their buds are silvery due to the crystalline trichomes that coat them. They also glitter iridescently in the sun or light.



Cultivating your own cannabis is one of the most gratifying experiences! Cannabis seedlings may be grown into blooming plants, allowing you to find phenotypes that no one else has ever seen! Nonetheless, developing from seed might be difficult. Practice and research are required to perfect the germination of cannabis seeds. When addressed poorly, it might have several hazards. This wastes time, money and causes a lot of sorrow. However, germinating seeds on paper towels give you more flexibility in this area. Here’s how to germinate Blue Frost seeds using a paper towel approach.



Make sure you have all you require, such as two paper towels, a working area (table), a dinner plate, some Blue Frost seeds, a water sprayer, and tweezers.

Squeeze the paper towels to eliminate extra water after immersing them in water.

Place the Blue Frost seeds on one of the paper towels on the platter. To avoid crowding, spread Blue Frost strain seeds at least one inch apart.

Wrap the seeds in the second towel and add extra water if necessary. It is not recommended that you add too much moisture.

Lift the cloths to inspect the plate for any extra moisture.

Place the plate in the cabinet and the seeds in the towels. A drawer might also be helpful. Also, make sure that the environment is both warm and dark.

Allow the seeds to germinate; this might take anywhere from 20 to 120 hours.

Throughout this time, keep them wet by adding water as required.

Plant the Blue Frost seeds in your favorite growth medium after they sprout.

