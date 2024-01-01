A Indica cannabis seed, G13 Auto is also known as “G-13” or “G Thirteen,” and are the subject of several urban legends. Some claim that the CIA, FBI, and other government agencies procured the finest cannabis cultivars from worldwide. In the late 1960s, scientists at the University of Mississippi used a top-secret facility to create a slew of new super hybrids. A single cutting of this plant was allegedly freed and mass-produced by an unidentified technician. Even if the tales aren’t real, G13 Auto is a powerful tool that can do amazing things.



If you wish to germinate the G13 Auto Cannabis Seeds, Premium Cultivars advise using the paper towel method. Follow these nine simple steps to make paper towels in no time.



Germinating G13 Auto cannabis Seeds at home requires tools like tweezers, paper towels, water and plates.

Soak a couple of paper towels in water before you start cleaning. Ring out the moist paper towels to get rid of them.

Always keep a spare roll of paper towels on hand in case you run out.

Using a piece of cloth, distribute your G13 Auto Cannabis Seeds. To get the most outstanding results from your cannabis plants, plant the seeds about an inch apart.

Using the first towel, gently cover the seeds with the second towel. If you need more water, go ahead, but don’t add too much.

Lift the paper towels to examine any stagnant water on the plate below them to check for further moisture.

As soon as you’re done using the plate, put it away in a cabinet or drawer. The only thing that matters is that it’s somewhere warm and dark.

Maintain a constant moisture level in the seeds for the first 20 to 120 hours of germination to avoid drying them out.

Now that your G13 Auto Cannabis Seeds have sprouted, it’s time to plant them in potting soil.

