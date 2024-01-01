GMO Cookies, commonly known as “Garlic Cookies” or “GMO Garlic Cookies” is an Indica-dominant hybrid strain (90% Indica/10% Sativa) produced by combining Chemdawg and Girl Scout Cookies strains. The GMO strain is well worth growing because it has several unique qualities.



Germination is the initial stage of the cannabis life cycle and the procedure by which a cannabis seed goes from dormant to active. Germination, usually known as “popping” seeds, happens when a seed is exposed to environmental factors that initiate its growth cycle, signaling that the conditions are ideal for it to flourish.



The paper towel technique is a simple approach to germinating almost any seed indoors. Anyone using simple household resources can accomplish it. Here’s how to germinate GMO seeds with a paper towel.



Assemble your tools, including two paper towels, a work location (table), a dinner plate, GMO seeds, water sprayers, and tweezers.

Wet the two paper towels using a water sprayer.

Drain any extra water out.

Set one paper towel on top of each dish on your table.

Spread some GMO seeds on top, approximately one inch apart.

You should wrap the second paper towel around the first.

Lay the cushioned GMO seeds between two plates or beneath a face-down dish in a plastic bag.

Keep the paper towel-wrapped GMO seeds away from window sills and direct sunlight to maintain the temperature at 72°F.

GMO seeds sprout in two to five days from the hand towel sandwich and form little roots suitable for transplantation when they are five millimeters or more extended.

