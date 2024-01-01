God Bud is an Indica-dominant combination of Hawaiian and Purple Skunk cannabis varieties. God Bud, according to growers, has enormous, thick buds that are both short and purple. God Bud is a Canadian original, thus the name BC God Bud.



God Bud Auto Cannabis Seeds should be germinated using the paper towel method, according to Premium Cultivars. Implementing these nine simple steps will help you succeed in this technique:



Gardening tools like gloves and plates are required to cultivate God Bud Auto cannabis Seeds indoors successfully.

Pre-soak some paper towels in water and use them instead of cleaning cloths. You can get rid of the damp paper towels by ringing them out.

Make sure you have an extra roll of paper towels on hand if you run out of your current one.

Use a piece of cloth to disperse your God Bud Auto Cannabis Seeds. To get the most remarkable results, space your cannabis seeds about one inch apart.

Use the first towel to cover the seeds with the second cloth gently. Be cautious not to add too much water if you need to.

Lift the paper towels to see if there is any stagnant water on the plate beneath to see any more dampness.

After you’ve done with the plate, store it in a cabinet or drawer. What matters is that you go somewhere warm and dark.

You should keep the seeds wet during the first 20-120 hours of germination to avoid them drying out.

God Bud Auto Cannabis Seeds are ready to be planted in potting soil after sprouting.

