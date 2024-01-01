Granddaddy Purple Auto is a descendant of Skunk 1 and Mendocino Purps. These cannabis seeds are a west coast classic initially developed in a laboratory in San Francisco by a cannabis enthusiast known as Ken Estes. Granddaddy Purple Auto seeds produce big yields.
These autoflower seeds have a straightforward 9-step germination process involving paper towels. The first step is to ensure that you purchase viable seeds that guarantee successful germination. Next, place the seeds on a paper towel lying on a plate. The seeds should be at least an inch apart. After spraying some water on your Granddaddy Purple Auto cannabis seeds, place another paper towel on top to provide cover. Also, place another plate on top to create a chamber that is free from light. You may also choose to put the plates in a cupboard or drawer.
The main thing to look out for during the germination of Granddaddy Purple Auto cannabis seeds is moisture. Regularly check on your seeds to make sure they are not dry. Although you should keep adding water, the paper towels should not be wet but moist. After about 72hours, your seeds should have produced tap roots. The next step is then to transfer the seedlings into a growing medium.
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.