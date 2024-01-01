Gummy Buns strain seeds are Indica-dominant hybrids (70% Indica/30% Sativa) created by combining Grease Monkey with a Biscotti pheno.



Germination is the process through which seeds evolve into fully developed plants. A paper towel is one of the primary methods for starting seeds inside and quickening germination. It is also used to verify the viability and germination rate of Gummy Buns seeds before planting them outside. The paper towel technique may germinate any seed, especially slow or finicky ones. Follow these simple steps to germinate your Gummy Buns strain seeds using the paper towel technique:



Check that you have everything, including paper towels, a working area (table), a dinner plate, some Gummy Buns seeds, a water sprayer, and tweezers.

After dipping the paper towels in water, squeeze them to eliminate excess water.

Set the Gummy Buns strain seeds on one of the paper towels. Spread Gummy Buns strain seeds at least one inch apart to minimize crowding.

Cover the Gummy Buns seeds in the second towel and, if required, add more water. You are advised to add only a little moisture.

Lift the towels to check the plate for excess moisture.

Put the plate in the cupboard or drawer. Also, ensure that the surroundings are both warm and dark.

Allow the Gummy Buns seeds to sprout; this might take 20-120 hours.

During this period, maintain them moist by adding water as needed.

After the Gummy Buns strain seeds germinate, plant them in your preferred growing medium.

