Gushers’ feminized cannabis seed profile is unique, derived from Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush. You won’t find a better cannabis seed to start your grow operations that are both easy to grow and potent. These feminized seeds are well-known for their high yields. Gushers seeds are ideal for anyone looking for high yielding cannabis seeds.

The Gushers cannabis seeds originated in the ’10s from a group of growers on the West Coast, but they can now be found worldwide. The foundation of this plant’s ancestry is a balanced mix of Indica and Sativa genetics. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more evenly balanced hybrid cannabis seed.

We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
