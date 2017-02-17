The name of the Hawaiian Punch strain seeds implores images of sun, surf, and smiles that the Aloha state is well-known for. Along with Thailand and Jamaica, Hawaii is renowned for having the best native weed in the world, giving Hawaiian Punch strain seeds a healthy genetic lineage.



Starting a cannabis garden may be a thrilling and gratifying experience, but it all starts with germination. There are various options, but the paper towel approach is the most common and dependable. The paper towel technique includes sprouting Hawaiian Punch cannabis seeds on moist paper towels before planting them. It’s a simple procedure that has been used for many years with varied degrees of effectiveness. You can follow these steps to germinate Hawaiian Punch strain seeds:



To effectively utilize the paper towel method for germinating cannabis seeds, you must gather the needed materials, such as some Hawaiian Punch strain seeds, a pair of tweezers, distilled water, a spraying bottle, paper towels, and two dinner plates. Having all the tools on hand ensures the procedure runs smoothly and efficiently.

Soak or spray your paper towels using distilled water. Allow excess water to drain off to leave them moist.

Lay 3-4 towels on a dinner plate and ensure it is in the middle.

Use a pair of tweezers or gloves to pick some Hawaiian Punch cannabis seeds and place them gently on the moist towels. Ensure that the seeds are 1-3 inches apart.

Take the second paper towel and cover the Hawaiian Punch seeds. Lightly press down so the moist paper towel is in contact with all cannabis seeds.

Cover the whole setup with the other plate. Check on your seeds daily to ensure the paper towel remains moist. Add a few drops of water to it to keep it from drying out.

Keep your Hawaiian Punch strain seeds warm by placing them in a cupboard or closet. The place should be away from direct sunlight and at an ideal temperature.

Check on your Hawaiian Punch seeds daily and spray them with water if they dry out. Wait for them to sprout a white root, which can take 24 to 120 hours.

Use tweezers to carefully transfer the sprouted Hawaiian Punch weed seeds to their ideal growing medium, like soil or hydroponics. If you decide to use organic soil, plant them root-first about 1/4 inch deep, and water them lightly.

