King Louis Auto cannabis was developed by crossing the iconic OG Kush and the multiple, award-winning LA Confidential varieties. It is, without a doubt, a noble breed, as evidenced by its royal heritage.



In addition to its amazing genetics, it has a strong cannabinoid concentration.



There are numerous methods that one can use to germinate cannabis seeds. Nevertheless, here at Premium Cultivars, we suggest using the ‘Paper Towel’ method. Follow this guide for an outlook on how to employ this germination technique:



Collect the items you will need, including your autoflowering king louis auto seeds, purified water, paper towels, 2 plates, and tweezers.

Dip the paper towels in water and wring them to drain out the excess- you should work with moist and NOT wet towels.

Place one towel on the plate and begin placing your seeds.

Arrange them carefully, ensuring that you leave some space (approximately an inch) between them.

Place the other moist paper towel on top of the seeds. Before covering, ensure you check that there is no excess water on the plate.

Cover the seeds with the second plate so that it creates a ‘dome-like’ shape.

It is time to wait; leave your seeds for one to three days in a dark, warm environment.

Every day, check your seeds to ensure they do not dry as this would stall their germination process. If required, sprinkle some water to add the much-needed moisture.

By the third day, you should notice a taproot emerge on your seeds. Now, you can use your tweezers to transplant them to your ideal growing medium.

