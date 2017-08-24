LA Confidential

by Premium Cultivars
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

South California Laboratories developed the LA Confidential feminized in the early 2000s by combining Afghani, a pure indica, with OG LA Affie, a near-perfect indica. A cultivar with outstanding high yield was created due to the mixing of such quality traits.

The germination process is so important to a plant’s growth. Thus, we have put together a step-by-step germination guide to get growers off to a good start. Here’s everything you will require to get your LA Confidential feminized seeds started. They are items you probably already have at home:

Purified or bottled water
A pair of tweezers
Paper towels
A dish
Your feminized LA Confidential cannabis seeds
Soak the two paper towels in the water.
So that they are not soaking wet, drain away from the extra water.
On the plate, place one of the damp towels.
Place your LA confidential feminized cannabis seeds on the towel. Arrange them, maintaining a distance of about an inch between every seed.
Cover the LA Confidential feminized cannabis seeds with the other paper towel. Step 7: Ensure the seeds are damp, but not dripping wet.
Place the plate in a warm, dark environment for a minimum of 12 to 36 hours, or till cannabis seeds establish taproots.
After that, you can transplant them to your growing medium.
We cannot emphasize enough the importance of not allowing the LA Confidential feminized cannabis seeds to dry out. Inspect regularly to ensure they are moist.

About this strain

LA Confidential, also known as "Confidential" and "Confidential OG," is a popular indica marijuana strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste of LA Confidential is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Premium Cultivars
Premium Cultivars
Shop products
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
Notice a problem?Report this item