Haze and c. ruderalis were crossed to produce Lemon Haze Autoflower seeds. Breeders backcrossed these seeds with a ruderalis strain to get a shorter, faster-growing plant without photoperiod control. Likewise, many other varieties, including Silver Haze and Amnesia Haze, have been influenced by this Sativa-dominant cultivar.



Lemon Haze Auto Seeds are the product of crossing Haze with c. ruderalis. Although they seldom reach more than a meter in height, these tiny plants generate a lot of aromatic cannabis.



Easy to cultivate and tolerant of beginner’s errors, Lemon Haze is one of the most popular cannabis strains. At 65 to 85 days after germination, it reaches a height of 120 cm. A plant produces 30 to 70 grams of the product.



Lemon Haze autoflowering seeds have several advantages for growing that make them an appealing proposition for prospective growers. Autoflower cannabis seeds have the advantage of being simple to cultivate and maintain. It makes them a no-brainer for those with less expertise in the garden. These compact cultivars are popular among experienced growers as well. Likewise, autoflowering varieties are compact, making them ideal for small-scale farmers.



Auto cannabis seeds do not need any photoperiod control as an additional benefit. Without altering light cycles, these plants will begin blooming. Compared to conventional varieties, autoflower seeds create plants that develop at a considerably faster growth rate. This strain is a breeze to cultivate indoors. To grow without worrying about your lights, set them to an 18:6 photoperiod. It doesn’t take long for these auto Lemon Haze seeds to germinate. As they develop, you’ll see that these plants emerge from the ground, swiftly bulk up, and eventually become bushy. These plants reach heights of up to four feet. Even though they aren’t the tallest plants on the planet, their bushy growth allows them to produce many blooms.



These plants grow in as little as nine weeks, which is incredible. That implies you will harvest five times in a year if you wish. For indoor producers, expect to get between twelve and eighteen ounces of cannabis for every square foot. You can grow these seeds year-round in areas with moderate winters. Auto Lemon Haze seeds are an excellent option for aspiring outdoor producers because of the cultivar’s resistance to pests and other issues. Outside, the plant will grow at a similar rate as it does inside. Once you train these tough seeds, expect to harvest in as little as sixty days or nine weeks.



It’s a no-brainer to cultivate these Lemon Haze autoflowering seeds in any climate because of their short time from sowing to harvest! Anticipate an outdoor harvest yield of 3.5 ounces per plant when gathering.

