The Maui Wowie Auto is a 70% Sativa, 20% Indica, and 10% Rudelis cannabis strain. Its origin is highly debated. Some experts claim that it is a landrace strain developed on an island and did not travel until the 1960s. Others claim it is a Hawaii- cross of Hawaiian and South Asian strains that evolved naturally in the 60s as fallout of the Vietnam War. The obvious thing is that the Maui Wowie Auto strain originates from Maui and will make you feel ‘wow.’



The paper towel method is the recommendable way to germinate Maui Wowie Auto Seeds. This is arguably the easiest and cheapest way to germinate cannabis seeds, as it uses materials found in the house with no need to purchase any extra equipment.



Here is a quick guide to using the paper towel method to germinate Maui Wowie Auto cannabis seeds.



Choose materials – First, growers will require purified water, tweezers, paper towels, and a dinner plate.

Moisten paper towels – Place paper towels into the water. Then, wring the towels out to make sure there is no excess water.

Place a towel on the plate – Place a paper towel on the plate and keep the other one close by for later use.

Place the seeds on the towel – Take the Maui Wowie Auto Seeds and place them on top of the paper towel on top of the plate. Leave about an inch of space between each of the cannabis seeds.

Place the second towel on top – Put the second paper towel over the top of the seeds. Add additional water to keep everything moist; however, make sure it isn’t to dump as it can cause the seeds to rot and get damaged.

Check for excess water – Lift the paper towels to check if there is any standing water on the plate beneath.

Place the plate away – Place the plate in a warm, dark place like a wardrobe or cupboard.

Leave seeds for 24 to 120 hours – Make sure the Maui Wowie Auto Seeds stay moist and never allow them to become dry. Check on the seeds regularly.

Plant seeds – As soon as the seeds sprout a taproot, they are ready to be planted. Transfer the germinated seeds in moist soil with fertilizer for the seedling to grow fast and healthy.

This method is the easiest to use when germinating Maui Wowie Auto Seeds.

