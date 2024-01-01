Every day, new cannabis strains are created. Some of them are excellent hybrids of other strains. Permanent Marker strain is a cross of many well-known cultivars: Biscotti X Jealousy X Sherb Bx.



Simpleness is key when germinating Permanent Marker strain seeds, which is why Premium Cultivars recommends the paper towel germination method. Those that have used a paper towel to germinate Permanent Marker strain will verify that it is the simplest and most cost-effective approach, particularly for first-time growers. Here are some quick steps for utilizing it to germinate Permanent Marker strain seeds:



To begin, growers will require Permanent Marker strain seeds, filtered water, tweezers, paper towels, and a dinner plate. Also, you must ensure that you have anything that might serve as a germination chamber, such as a drawer or cupboard.

Soak the paper towels in water and ensure they are not overly wet.

Place one paper towel on the dinner plate and save the other aside for later.

Set your Permanent Marker strain seeds on a paper towel on top of the dish. Ensure to leave about an inch between each cannabis seed.

Next, cover the cannabis strain seeds with a second towel and add more water to keep them moist. Ensure they are not too wet.

Check beneath the plate for any standing water by lifting the towels. Drain off the excess water.

Place the dinner plate in a dry and warm location, preferably away from direct sunlight.

For 20 to 120 hours, let your Permanent Marker strain seeds develop while keeping an eye on them regularly. Also, provide them with water when needed.

After developing a taproot, the Permanent Marker strains are ready for transplantation to your chosen medium.



