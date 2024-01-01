About this product
About this strain
Pomelo is an indica-leaning hybrid marijuana strain bred exclusively by Cookies. Named after the large bright fruit that bares its name, Pomelo is a vibrant strain that gives users a happy head high and pairs well with activities like socializing and video games with friends. This strain has an aroma that unsuprisingly smells like bitter citrus but tastes sweet like a ripe stone fruit - think peaches and apricots. Pomelo is a beautiful strain with thick, frosty trichomes and stunning orange hairs.
