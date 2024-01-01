Pure Michigan is an Indica-leaning hybrid strain (70% Indica/30 Sativa) created by two Michigan breeders, 3rd Coast Genetics and ThugPug Genetics. Pure Michigan seeds were created by combining Oreoz and Mendo Breath. These strain seeds have swiftly gained popularity among both users and farmers.



Cultivating your own Pure Michigan seeds at home can be fun and advantageous for having a ready supply. Due to harsh weather in your location or a lack of green space in your yard, you may want to germinate your strain seeds inside. A good start is essential for the growth of your Pure Michigan cannabis seeds. Before planting, germinate Pure Michigan strain seeds to distinguish between viable and non-viable seeds. You should germinate your Pure Michigan cannabis seeds using a paper towel to ensure a good start. The following are the nine critical steps to germinate your strain seeds successfully:



Assemble everything you’ll need, including some paper towel sheets, two plates, tweezers, water, and Pure Michigan strain seeds.

Wet the paper towels and gently press out excess water until wet but not soaked.

Place one moist paper towel on the dinner plate and save the other for later.

Distribute your Pure Michigan cannabis seeds on the dish, leaving an inch between each seed.

Cover the strain seeds with the second paper towel and moisten them with water.

Lift the paper towels carefully and check for standing water on the plate; drain if necessary.

Cover the strain seeds with the second plate and set them in a warm, dark spot for at least three days. Ideally, a closet or cabinet.

Check your seeds frequently and spray some water to keep them from drying out.

When you observe a taproot, gently move the germinated Pure Michigan seeds to a growing medium with tweezers.



