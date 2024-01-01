Purple Lemonade strain seeds are Indica-dominate hybrids (70% Indica genetics and 30% Sativa) that result from a cross between Purple and Citrus Cali genetics.



Germination is the technique through which seeds develop into completely developed plants. The paper towel is one of the primary methods for starting seeds inside and accelerating germination. Also, it is used to test the viability and germination rate of Purple Lemonade seeds before planting them outdoors. The paper towel method may germinate any seed, particularly slow or finicky ones. Follow these easy steps to germinate your Purple Lemonade strain seeds using the paper towel method:



Gather your materials, including Purple Lemonade seeds, water, paper towels, a plate, and tweezers.

Soak and wring the paper towels to eliminate any excess moisture.

Set one paper towel on the plate and the other aside.

Distribute the Purple Lemonade strain seeds on a paper towel. Lay the cannabis strain seeds 1 inch apart.

Wrap the Purple Lemonade seeds in the second paper towel, then lightly dampen them with water.

You are recommended to you examine the plate for excess water.

Put the plate somewhere dark, ideally in a cabinet. Keep the dish away from direct sunlight and strong winds.

Soak the Purple Lemonade seeds in water for 20-120 hours, replenishing as required.

After the Purple Lemonade strain seeds emerge, use tweezers to select the viable seeds and transfer them to potting soil or your preferred media for growth.



