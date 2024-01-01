About this product
Purple Octane is a marijuana strain from top breeder turned licensed grower Seed Junky Genetics. Seed Junky drilled down into the purple and the gas in the GSC/Gelato family. Purple Octane is a cross of (Biscotti x Sherb BX1) x (Jealousy F2). It's got a deep purple look, intense grape fuel aroma and maximum-THC indica hybrid effects.
