The Santa Maria auto is a Ruderalis x Santa Maria hybrid. Therefore, to provide the required autoflowering properties, her genetics are composed of 20% Ruderalis and 80% Indica. By breeding her with a ruderalis with the genes for autoflowering, she will bloom automatically, no matter how many hours of light there are. The historic South American strain, previously utilized in Amazonian rites, has been successfully hybridized with an easy-to-grow strain, so now you may get the advantages of both worlds.



The success of your entire harvest is determined by how effectively your seeds germinate. Remember that cannabis seeds are very delicate and need careful handling. There are many viable options for germinating these seeds, each with merits and downsides. However, growing cannabis seeds using paper towels is one of the simplest and most successful procedures.



Here are specific instructions for using the 9-step paper towel technique to germinate your seeds effectively:



To properly sprout Santa Maria Auto seeds, gather paper towels, fresh water, tweezers or gloves, several plates, and a warm, dark place.

Place a folded paper towel on any of the clean plates. Add some water, but when you remove the paper towel, ensure it is not so wet that it drips water into the plate.

If the towel is too damp, it may compromise your Santa Maria Auto seeds. Wring out any excess water if required. Put on a clean glove while you’re doing it to keep the towel away from human oils, germs, and fungus.

When the paper towel is sufficiently moist, lay it on the plate and distribute your autoflowering Santa Maria seeds, allowing at least one inch in each direction. Cover the seeds with another moist paper towel and an upside-down platter.

Place them someplace warm and dark for the following 48 hours. Check on your seeds after twenty-four hours to ensure they grow well. After 48 hours, a sprout, evident as a little white tail coming from the seed, will have burst through the seed covering.

Keep the paper towels moist and put the container someplace warm and dark for at least half an inch of growing time.

Transfer this seed gently to a seed-growing tent in a coco coir and soil nest.

Grow it for about a week in an atmosphere with 65% relative humidity and 18-24 hours of sunlight.

After planting the seed in your desired medium, anticipate rapid development and the emergence of actual leaves and roots. From there, you can nurture your plant from seedling to vegetative.

