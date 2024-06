Silver Haze Auto gained discovery in the 60s, with its origin being areas in South America, Mexico, Thailand and Southern India. Cannabis enthusiasts appreciate these seeds as one of the top Sativa varieties, especially since it continues to pass on its genetics to others like the Super Silver Haze.



If you wish to cultivate Silver Haze Auto seeds for sale, you first need to understand the following germination steps crucial for the paper towel technique.



First, collect all the necessary materials for the process, including your seeds, paper towels and a plate. Also, make sure you have access to enough moisture to use throughout the process.

The second step is to put moisture into the paper towels. However, the humidity should not be excessive to make the paper towels drip.

The third and fourth step includes placing the paper towel on a plate and then the seeds on top, making sure to leave ample space between each Silver Haze Auto cannabis seed.

You should then cover the seeds with an additional paper towel adding moisture if needed.

After making sure that the paper towel is damp and not wet, place the plate in a warm and dark chamber: This could be a drawer.

Constantly check on your seeds, adding moisture to prevent them from drying up. After 20-120 hours, your seeds should have sprouted. You may then transfer them into the soil.

