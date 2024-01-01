The precise beginnings of the Sour Diesel strain are shrouded in mystery, as is the case with many legendary cannabis strains with cultivation roots stretching back to the ganja prohibition days.



Scientists in the cannabis business have done some serious investigating, and they’ve concluded that the parents of Sour Diesel are Chemdawg 91 and Super Skunk. Given that both Super Skunk and Chemdawg 91 include ancestors to Sour D’s trademark sweet dankness, it would be difficult to dispute such a pedigree after taking a whiff of a lean Sour Diesel nug.



Using Sour Diesel autoflower seeds as your first product is like starting on a bike with training wheels. Anyone, from a newbie to a pro, may successfully cultivate this compact strain. They forgive rookie errors, but it’s still essential to get things off to a good start.



It’s essential to take your time and not rush things while germinating Sour Diesel auto seeds. Some farmers falsely believe that good plant yields can be guaranteed by spending lots of money on fancy equipment. Money is not always needed to ensure that your Sour Diesel Autoflower seeds will grow in vigor and health. Some of the most powerful strategies include the usage of commonplace home items. The following paper-towel steps can assist if you’re at a loss on what to pick:



Collect some clean water, tweezers, your Sour Diesel autoflower seeds, some paper towels, and a couple of plates.

Use filtered or bottled water to dampen your paper towels. Get rid of the accumulated dampness.

Place one of the damp paper towels on a dinner plate.

Carefully lay your cannabis seeds onto the damp paper towel using your tweezers. Put an inch of space between them.

Add just enough water to saturate the paper towel covering the seeds, and then cover the whole thing with the second towel.

Make sure there is no pooling of water by lifting the paper towels.

Put the second plate over the first and put both dishes somewhere dark.

Maintain a moist environment for the cannabis seeds for at least 24 hours and up to 120 hours.

Transplant your seedlings when you notice a lovely white taproot emerging.

