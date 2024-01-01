Sour Tangie Auto seeds are highly prized since they belong to the DNA genetics private reserve. Seed breeders merged two old-school genetics, the East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie.



Growers can use various methods of germinating Sour Tango Auto seeds. According to Premium Cultivars, growers should use the paper towel method to germinate Sour Tangie Auto seeds since it is easy and effective for any level of growers. Below are the steps to follow using the paper towel method to germinate Sour Tangie Auto seeds successfully.



Gather the ingredients that the paper towel method requires. They include; a paper towel, clean water, quality Sour Tangie Auto seeds from Premium Cultivars, tweezers and a plate.

Put your paper towel in clean water until it is thoroughly wet.

Place the wet paper towel on the plate.

Place the Sour Tangie Auto seeds on the wet paper towel. Ensure there is enough spacing to facilitate aeration.

Use the extra paper towel to cover the seeds. Your seeds should be moist enough.

Inspect the plate for any excess water

Put the seeds in a dark place away from sunlight. Ensure the place is warm enough.

Leave the Sour Tangie Auto seeds for about 20 to 120 hours to germinate. Inspect the seeds regularly to ensure they are moist enough.

After the Sour Tangie Auto seeds sprout, transfer them to their potting soil. Ensure the environment is favorable for speedy growth and maximum yield.

Show more