SS1 strain seeds are here! The SS1 is a proprietary strain to HI TECH and is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Gelato 41.



It is pretty simple to germinate your SS1 strain seeds. The process involved does not involve any complexities. While there are various germination methods, your seeds are more likely to sprout when you use the paper towel method. Besides its effectiveness, this method is also simple and cost-effective. Below is a nine-step procedure of the paper towel method.



Assemble everything you require for the germination process. This includes SS1 strain seeds, bottled water, paper towels, two plates, and a pair of tweezers.

Moisten the paper towels with water and wring out any excess moisture.

Place one moist paper towel on a plate and save the other for later use.

Take your SS1 strain seeds and arrange them on the plate, separating them an inch apart.

Cover the seeds with the other damp paper towel. If the towels are dry, add some water.

Gently lift the towels to check for excess water on the plate and drain, if any.

Cover the seeds using another plate, and store them in a dark, warm place like a drawer for about one to three days.

Check on your seeds often and add water, so they do not dry. Water is an essential component for your seeds to germinate.

After your seeds sprout, pick them up using a pair of tweezers and transfer them to a growing medium.

