A cross of Ruderalis and Sour Diesel, Super Sour Diesel Auto seeds are fast-finishing Sativa-dominant seeds. They are easy to grow and will reward you with delicious, dense seeds. These seeds do pretty well both indoors and outdoors, and they don’t take up much space. Due to their short life cycle, you are able to get two harvests in a year. Sour Diesel Auto seeds have an abundance of quality that aroma of diesel. Visually, these seeds produce an eye-candy appearance with bright neon-like buds and pure white trichomes. Additionally, the seeds grow to create a cover with beautiful orange hairs.



Premium Cultivars advise you to use the paper towel germination method. Before placing the seeds in the germination medium, you can consider soaking them in water for about 48 hours to help soften the shell and make it easy for water to penetrate to the embryo. This way, you increase the chances of germination. Use these steps for germinating your Super Sour Diesel Auto seeds.



Get hold of the materials you need: water, a plate, paper towels, and the Super Sour Auto cannabis seeds.

Soak the paper towels in water to make them moist but ensure that you wring them to remove excess moisture that may damage the seeds.

Put one towel on the surface of the plate.

Place the seeds on the towel, leaving about an inch between the seeds to prevent overcrowding.

Cover your seeds with the other paper towel and add more water if required, making sure that they are not too wet

See if there is excess water standing on the surface of the plate by lifting the towel. If you have excess water sitting on the plate, get rid of it. You need to make sure the seeds are moist and not soggy.

Allow up to 120 hours for the seeds to produce a taproot. Make sure that you keep on adding water as required.

Please keep checking the seeds and ensure they don’t become dry.

Once the taproot erupts, it is time to transfer the seedlings to your potting soil or another growing medium.

