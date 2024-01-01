Delta 8 Gummies 35 pcs x 40mg



Experience a sense of tranquility with our Premium Magic Delta-8 Gummies Tropical Mix.



Utilizing high-grade CBD and Delta-8, a derivative of Delta-9 THC, our gummies offer a potent Gold-level strength that promotes relaxation even in stressful situations. Each bottle contains 350 mg of premium quality CBD and 1050 mg of Delta-8, in a delicious blend of tropical flavors, blue raspberry, pineapple and watermelon.



Consume one gummy per day to gently unwind, while enjoying a tasty tropical flavor that promotes a more natural alternative to traditional stress-relief methods.



Our gummies are precisely measured to provide optimal results, allowing you to relax and unwind in a healthy way.



These gummies are perfect for those looking for a convenient and discreet way to experience the potential benefits of Delta-8 THC without the intense psychoactive effects of delta-9 THC.



Our gummies are made with high-quality ingredients and are lab tested for purity and potency, ensuring that you get a consistent and reliable experience with every use.



Whether you're looking to relax after a long day at work or simply want to unwind in a healthy way, Premium Magic Delta-8 Gummies Tropical Mix is the perfect choice.

