Pineapple Express: Ready to embark on a unique and flavorful experience? Pineapple Express is the perfect sativa-dominant hybrid strain for you! Bursting with intense citrus and pineapple notes, this high THC strain packs a punch that will energize your mind and body. Perfect for daytime consumption. Try Pineapple Express today for a tropical adventure that won't soon be forgotten! For the best flavor experience, use your battery on its lowest setting.
