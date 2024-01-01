Rocket Pops all-in-one vape

It's a full-on throwback to those epic summer afternoons. Picture this: a juicy burst of cherry, a tangy zap of lime, and a cool blue raspberry finale that hits harder than your favorite 90s theme song. Each puff is like a mini fireworks show in your mouth, sending you straight to flavor town.

Rocket Pop is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry Cookies and Cherry OG. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Rocket Pop is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Rocket Pop typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Rocket Pop’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rocket Pop, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Pressed is a celebration of your favorite bright and fruity strains. whatever your vibe, from bright citrus Tangie to juicy Blackberry, we have a strain that's just right for you.

Grown ethically and extracted with the purest processes so the strains can be experienced in their fullest!

At Pressed, everything is always in season!

