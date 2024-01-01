We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Prime Extracts
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
5 products
Candy
Medical Citrus Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Prime Extracts
THC 100%
CBD 0.01%
5.0
(
1
)
Candy
Strawberry Chews 35 mg
by Prime Extracts
THC 34.89%
CBD 2.12%
Candy
Mixed Berry Chews 90mg 10-pack
by Prime Extracts
THC 10%
CBD 0%
Candy
Citrus Chews 10mg
by Prime Extracts
THC 10%
CBD 0%
Candy
Strawberry Lemonade Medicated Chews 100mg 10-pack
by Prime Extracts
THC 9.18%
CBD 0.29%
Edibles