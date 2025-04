Where convenience meets effectiveness, you'll find Primo Vibes' Hemp-derived Delta 9 THC Tinctures, featuring 88mg of Legal Cannabinoids in every mess-free bottle. Available in great flavors like Pineapple and Blue Raspberry, our one-step Tinctures are perfect for winding down at home or sharing with friends to get the party started. Mix a dropper-full into your favorite drinks for a whole new way to enjoy the mood-lifting benefits of American-grown Hemp!

