The HHC 25mg Watermelon Lime Gummies from Primo Vibes offer a refreshing and flavorful way to experience the benefits of Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC). Crafted for both seasoned users and newcomers, these gummies deliver a smooth and balanced experience with each bite. Infused with 25mg of premium HHC, they provide a convenient and enjoyable alternative to traditional hemp products.



Each gummy blends the juicy sweetness of watermelon with a zesty hint of lime, creating a delicious and satisfying taste profile. Designed for consistency and quality, these edibles are formulated to support relaxation and overall well-being without the intensity often associated with stronger cannabinoids. Whether used for unwinding after a long day or enhancing a social experience, they offer a controlled and predictable way to enjoy HHC.



Made with high-quality ingredients and third-party lab tested for purity and potency, Primo Vibes’ HHC Gummies uphold the brand’s commitment to safety and effectiveness. Their discreet, portable packaging ensures easy use on the go, making them a preferred choice for those seeking a convenient, hemp-derived wellness product.

