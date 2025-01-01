About this product
The HHC 25mg Watermelon Lime Gummies from Primo Vibes offer a refreshing and flavorful way to experience the benefits of Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC). Crafted for both seasoned users and newcomers, these gummies deliver a smooth and balanced experience with each bite. Infused with 25mg of premium HHC, they provide a convenient and enjoyable alternative to traditional hemp products.
Each gummy blends the juicy sweetness of watermelon with a zesty hint of lime, creating a delicious and satisfying taste profile. Designed for consistency and quality, these edibles are formulated to support relaxation and overall well-being without the intensity often associated with stronger cannabinoids. Whether used for unwinding after a long day or enhancing a social experience, they offer a controlled and predictable way to enjoy HHC.
Made with high-quality ingredients and third-party lab tested for purity and potency, Primo Vibes’ HHC Gummies uphold the brand’s commitment to safety and effectiveness. Their discreet, portable packaging ensures easy use on the go, making them a preferred choice for those seeking a convenient, hemp-derived wellness product.
Each gummy blends the juicy sweetness of watermelon with a zesty hint of lime, creating a delicious and satisfying taste profile. Designed for consistency and quality, these edibles are formulated to support relaxation and overall well-being without the intensity often associated with stronger cannabinoids. Whether used for unwinding after a long day or enhancing a social experience, they offer a controlled and predictable way to enjoy HHC.
Made with high-quality ingredients and third-party lab tested for purity and potency, Primo Vibes’ HHC Gummies uphold the brand’s commitment to safety and effectiveness. Their discreet, portable packaging ensures easy use on the go, making them a preferred choice for those seeking a convenient, hemp-derived wellness product.
HHC Gummies - 25mg Watermelon Lime
Primo VibesGummies
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
The HHC 25mg Watermelon Lime Gummies from Primo Vibes offer a refreshing and flavorful way to experience the benefits of Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC). Crafted for both seasoned users and newcomers, these gummies deliver a smooth and balanced experience with each bite. Infused with 25mg of premium HHC, they provide a convenient and enjoyable alternative to traditional hemp products.
Each gummy blends the juicy sweetness of watermelon with a zesty hint of lime, creating a delicious and satisfying taste profile. Designed for consistency and quality, these edibles are formulated to support relaxation and overall well-being without the intensity often associated with stronger cannabinoids. Whether used for unwinding after a long day or enhancing a social experience, they offer a controlled and predictable way to enjoy HHC.
Made with high-quality ingredients and third-party lab tested for purity and potency, Primo Vibes’ HHC Gummies uphold the brand’s commitment to safety and effectiveness. Their discreet, portable packaging ensures easy use on the go, making them a preferred choice for those seeking a convenient, hemp-derived wellness product.
Each gummy blends the juicy sweetness of watermelon with a zesty hint of lime, creating a delicious and satisfying taste profile. Designed for consistency and quality, these edibles are formulated to support relaxation and overall well-being without the intensity often associated with stronger cannabinoids. Whether used for unwinding after a long day or enhancing a social experience, they offer a controlled and predictable way to enjoy HHC.
Made with high-quality ingredients and third-party lab tested for purity and potency, Primo Vibes’ HHC Gummies uphold the brand’s commitment to safety and effectiveness. Their discreet, portable packaging ensures easy use on the go, making them a preferred choice for those seeking a convenient, hemp-derived wellness product.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Primo Vibes
Primo Vibes is the leader in Alternative Wellness, offering a diverse collection of Hemp-infused Edibles, Tinctures, Topicals and more. Our All Natural options are crafted with Vegan-friendly and Gluten-Free ingredients, and 3rd Party Lab-tested so you know you always have a trustworthy option when you choose Primo Vibes.
Notice a problem?Report this item