About this product

The Honey Comb Base Double Stack is a more than full set up from the start. With a filtering fixed down stem, two honey comb percs in the base, two percolators and 3 couplers you are well on your way to have a collection of mix and match glass. The added percs are 8 stem each and all of the glass is 5mm thick. This complete bong comes with a basic 18 mm bowl to match the fixed downstem. With three couplers and our modern modular design you will be able to purchase additional percs to mix and match with in the future. It pulls smooth and comes apart easy to give it a good cleaning. This is especially needed for bongs with multiple perc tiers as anyone who's owned one knows. Our couplers also give you the ability to replace any piece should your friend hit it with a hammer.