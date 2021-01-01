About this product

The Single Stack is the perfect Prism starter. It comes with plenty of initial functionality, with a single 7 stem perc tower and two couplers in the colors of your choosing, leaving room to add and customize in the future. Made with 5 mm thick glass tubing, this bong feels right in your hand. With its modular modern design, this piece is easy to take apart and clean, and easy to fix if your friend hits it with a hammer...