Logo for the brand Procana

Procana

Full spectrum cannabinoid health
All categoriesHemp CBDEdiblesServices

CBD gummies, oil, flower, lotions, & more

4 products
Product image for CBD Complete 20mg
Hemp CBD oil
CBD Complete 20mg
by Procana
Product image for CBD Balance 8mg
Hemp CBD oil
CBD Balance 8mg
by Procana
Product image for Hemp Balance 500mg
Hemp CBD oil
Hemp Balance 500mg
by Procana
Product image for Hemp Spectrum+ 50mg
Hemp CBD oil
Hemp Spectrum+ 50mg
by Procana