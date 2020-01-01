 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Deliciously Different!

Daily Micro-dose Gemmies. Perfect for first timers.
Hidden Gems. Worth digging up!
BC Pineapples. For those days when you need a tropical holiday, but can't get away.
Fruit Salad. All the best tastes in one place!
All of our edibles can be found at www.ProductsbySeC.com
About Products by SeC

Artisanal cannabis producer based out of B.C's Lower Mainland. All of our edibles are made with high quality, lab tested distillate and natural ingredients. The gummies are hand crafted, from the molds, to the finished product, by our talented team of cooks. This is how each gummy turns out visually unique and consistently delicious. We use a hands on approach and this is what separates us from other companies. Our team ensures that each batch is made with care and with proper dosages that we feel the cannabis community deserves. We offer a wide range of dosages, allowing accessibility for medicinal and recreational users of various tolerance levels.