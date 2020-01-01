Artisanal cannabis producer based out of B.C's Lower Mainland. All of our edibles are made with high quality, lab tested distillate and natural ingredients. The gummies are hand crafted, from the molds, to the finished product, by our talented team of cooks. This is how each gummy turns out visually unique and consistently delicious. We use a hands on approach and this is what separates us from other companies. Our team ensures that each batch is made with care and with proper dosages that we feel the cannabis community deserves. We offer a wide range of dosages, allowing accessibility for medicinal and recreational users of various tolerance levels.