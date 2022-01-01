Born in 2011, Professor Snook's was sparked by our Founder Jeff's encounter with the magical properties of the (then) newly-available high-CBD strain Harlequin. Now, over a decade later, Prof. Snook's continues to offer simple, 100% natural CBDA and THCA-rich tinctures made from the whole fresh flowers of our three curated CBD-rich strains.



A long-time organic and bio-intensive farmer (and a former professional chef), Jeff started a garden with his first Harlequin plants, growing completely free of pesticides, fungicides and synthetic fertilizers. When he saw the effects of the high-CBD flowers on family and friends, he was hooked.



He just needed a way offer the benefits of CBD without smoking or intoxication, since so many patients didn’t want to get high – let alone smoke!



Thus our CBDA and THCA tinctures emerged in 2011, the very first in California (to our knowledge). Rich in the acidic cannabinoids found in the living plant, they offer powerful effects, both similar to and distinct from CBD and THC products, with the added benefit that THCA does not cause intoxication - a serious barrier to cannabis use for many people.



Over time Jeff curated three CBD-rich strains that have subtle but powerful effects on mind and body: ACDC, Harlequin and our proprietary cultivar, Kumari.



At Prof. Snook’s we have uncompromising standards of purity, consistency, and integrity. This is why our tinctures are always:



• Handcrafted in small batches from freshly harvested, whole cannabis flowers and organic extra virgin olive oil, and nothing else;



• Strain-Specific, so you can count on the benefits, bottle after bottle. Single strain tinctures consistently convey the unique personality of the cultivar and its healing synergy of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other complimentary constituents.



• Solventless – We never use pre-extracted cannabis oils from hydrocarbon or CO2 processes, or reconstruct the full spectrum by processing, isolating and recombining cannabinoids or terpenes in a lab-like setting.



• Additive-free – We never add scents, sweeteners, or adulterants of any kind, and we don't pump our tinctures up with extra cannabinoids or terpenes.



• Regeneratively-Farmed – Our cannabis grows free-range in a vibrant, balanced ecosystem, full of flowers, vegetables, herbs, trees, and insects duking it out amongst themselves below and above the soil.



• True from Plant to Bottle – Our gentle extraction process preserves the essence and integrity of these happy, vital flowers, capturing the full spectrum of healing goodness cannabis has to offer.



Over the years we've remained dedicated to simple, 100% natural, non-intoxicating medicinals. It's our privilege to bring the healing goodness of cannabis to you.