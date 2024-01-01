Progressive Treatment Solutions
Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks36 products
Candy
Sweet ReLeaf Honey Lemon Ginger Lozenges 100mg 5-packby Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Frozen
1:1 Tonic Frost Red Envy Popsicle 200mg 4-packby Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Frozen
1:1 Tonic Frost Pink Passion Popsicles 200mg 4-packby Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 97.8%
CBD 0%
Candy
Agave Lime Sweet ReLeaf Hard Sweets 100mg 5-packby Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Capsules
Chill Pill Relax Hybrid Capsules 100mg 10-packby Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
CBD 0%