THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

36 products
Product image for Mandarin Orange Drink 100mg 12oz
Beverages
Mandarin Orange Drink 100mg 12oz
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cronuts #4 Capsules 100mg 10-pack
Capsules
Cronuts #4 Capsules 100mg 10-pack
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Night Capsules 100mg 10-pack
Candy
Night Capsules 100mg 10-pack
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Watermelon Lozenges 100mg 20-Pack
Candy
Watermelon Lozenges 100mg 20-Pack
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
Product image for 3:1 Frost Tonic Popsicles 100mg 4-pack
Frozen
3:1 Frost Tonic Popsicles 100mg 4-pack
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sweet Citrus Gummy 100mg 10-pack
Candy
Sweet Citrus Gummy 100mg 10-pack
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cucumber Watermelon Tonic Shot 25mg
Beverages
Cucumber Watermelon Tonic Shot 25mg
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pink Passion Freezer Pops 100mg 4-pack
Frozen
Pink Passion Freezer Pops 100mg 4-pack
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Agave Lime Hard Candy 100mg 5-pack
Candy
Agave Lime Hard Candy 100mg 5-pack
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sweet ReLeaf Honey Lemon Ginger Lozenges 100mg 5-pack
Candy
Sweet ReLeaf Honey Lemon Ginger Lozenges 100mg 5-pack
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tutti Fruitti Gum 100mg 10-pack
Candy
Tutti Fruitti Gum 100mg 10-pack
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for 2:1 Capsules 300mg 10-pack
Capsules
2:1 Capsules 300mg 10-pack
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
CBD 200%
Product image for 1:1 Tonic Frost Red Envy Popsicle 200mg 4-pack
Frozen
1:1 Tonic Frost Red Envy Popsicle 200mg 4-pack
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Product image for THC Sweet Releaf Dreamsicle 100mg 20-pack
Beverages
THC Sweet Releaf Dreamsicle 100mg 20-pack
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sweet Releaf Crush Chewing Gum 75mg 30-pack
Candy
Sweet Releaf Crush Chewing Gum 75mg 30-pack
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for 5:1 Lemon Lime Tonic Fizz 150mg
Beverages
5:1 Lemon Lime Tonic Fizz 150mg
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 25%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sweet ReLeaf Crush Tutti Frutti Gum 100mg 10-pack
Candy
Sweet ReLeaf Crush Tutti Frutti Gum 100mg 10-pack
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
Product image for Sweet ReLeaf Honey Lemon Ginger Lozenges 20mg
Candy
Sweet ReLeaf Honey Lemon Ginger Lozenges 20mg
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tonic Frost Pink Passion Drink THC 100mg
Beverages
Tonic Frost Pink Passion Drink THC 100mg
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for 3:1 Tonic Frost Green Delight Drink 300mg
Frozen
3:1 Tonic Frost Green Delight Drink 300mg
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
CBD 300%
Product image for 1:1 Tonic Frost Pink Passion Popsicles 200mg 4-pack
Frozen
1:1 Tonic Frost Pink Passion Popsicles 200mg 4-pack
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 97.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Agave Lime Sweet ReLeaf Hard Sweets 100mg 5-pack
Candy
Agave Lime Sweet ReLeaf Hard Sweets 100mg 5-pack
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chill Pill Relax Hybrid Capsules 100mg 10-pack
Capsules
Chill Pill Relax Hybrid Capsules 100mg 10-pack
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for 1:1 Sweet ReLeaf Strawberry 200mg 20-pack
Candy
1:1 Sweet ReLeaf Strawberry 200mg 20-pack
by Progressive Treatment Solutions
THC 100%
CBD 100%