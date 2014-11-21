About this product
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
