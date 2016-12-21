About this product
LA Affie effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
93% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
43% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
