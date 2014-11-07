About this product
About this strain
Rare Darkness effects
Reported by real people like you
111 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
54% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!