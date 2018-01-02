About this product
About this strain
Raspberry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
281 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
