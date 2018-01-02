Raspberry cannabis strain is a 75/25 Indica with a THC range of 16-20%. This strain is succulently reminiscent of vanilla and raspberry in flavor and aroma, just like that delicious Haagen Dazs swirl flavor. Nugs thickly blanketed in syrup-like resin, and purple undertones make this a very attractive strain. Raspberry can be used to treat insomnia, pain, spasms, depression, and stress or anxiety. Best for evening usage.

