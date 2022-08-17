CBD Gummies are one of the most popular forms of delivery of CBD for most people. If you find yourself wanting to try CBD, one of the easiest ways to introduce this powerful phytonutrient into your wellness routine is with gummies! CBD Gummies take all of the guesswork out of serving size and dosage, although it will have a delayed effect.



10 mg CBD Gummy Bears

25 mg CBD Gummy Letters

Gluten Free – Non-GMO

Organically Grown Hemp

Non-Psychoactive (THC Free) Broad Spectrum