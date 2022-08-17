About this product
CBD Gummies are one of the most popular forms of delivery of CBD for most people. If you find yourself wanting to try CBD, one of the easiest ways to introduce this powerful phytonutrient into your wellness routine is with gummies! CBD Gummies take all of the guesswork out of serving size and dosage, although it will have a delayed effect.
10 mg CBD Gummy Bears
25 mg CBD Gummy Letters
Gluten Free – Non-GMO
Organically Grown Hemp
Non-Psychoactive (THC Free) Broad Spectrum
About this brand
ProMED CBD
At ProMED CBD, our focus is to research and develop innovative CBD hemp extracts then make them accessible worldwide. Our primary goal is to create diverse, high-quality hemp extracts with a broad profile of cannabinoids and other natural molecules found in hemp, while identifying their distinct properties. We are dedicated to producing the finest and purest CBD products while never compromising on quality. ProMED CBD uses whole-plant hemp extracts which are either Full-Spectrum (i.e. CBD w/ .3% THC and a natural balance of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes) or Isolated Crystalline Cannabidiol CBD.