About this product

Proof’s 1:1 full spectrum capsules are equal parts CBD and THC and provide a balance of mind and body, with all the benefits of CBD and the psychoactive impact of THC. Vegan, sugar-free, and gluten-free, these capsules are mixed with healthful raw coconut oil for maximum benefit and absorption. This product is great for those seeking stronger relief. Proof’s 1:1 is unique in the market with its very high potency of THC and CBD per bottle, and is always compassionately priced, so that their products combine real affordability along with high potency and unmatched quality.

Per dose (1 capsule): 10mg CBD & 10 mg THC

Per bottle (30 capsules): 300mg CBD & 300mg THC

Per bag (5 capsules): 50mg CBD & 50mg THC

Ingredients: Coconut MCT oil, cannabis oil.



All Proof products are vegan, sugar free, gluten free, and cruelty-free, made by hand in their small facility in Northern California. Proof is a woman-owned and operated company that believes in the medical and therapeutic qualities of their products. Their "compassionately priced" model works so that those who need their products the most can afford them. Proof lifts up the community around it through volunteerism, philanthropy, and by doing business with other like-minded folks. Support small businesses and support your community!