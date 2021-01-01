About this product
Proof’s 1:1 full spectrum capsules are equal parts CBD and THC and provide a balance of mind and body, with all the benefits of CBD and the psychoactive impact of THC. Vegan, sugar-free, and gluten-free, these capsules are mixed with healthful raw coconut oil for maximum benefit and absorption. This product is great for those seeking stronger relief. Proof’s 1:1 is unique in the market with its very high potency of THC and CBD per bottle, and is always compassionately priced, so that their products combine real affordability along with high potency and unmatched quality.
Per dose (1 capsule): 10mg CBD & 10 mg THC
Per bottle (30 capsules): 300mg CBD & 300mg THC
Per bag (5 capsules): 50mg CBD & 50mg THC
Ingredients: Coconut MCT oil, cannabis oil.
All Proof products are vegan, sugar free, gluten free, and cruelty-free, made by hand in their small facility in Northern California. Proof is a woman-owned and operated company that believes in the medical and therapeutic qualities of their products. Their "compassionately priced" model works so that those who need their products the most can afford them. Proof lifts up the community around it through volunteerism, philanthropy, and by doing business with other like-minded folks. Support small businesses and support your community!
About this brand
Proof
Proof is a small family-owned and operated company based in Sonoma County. We aim to make cannabis products more accessible and affordable. We first started making our capsules, tinctures, and topicals for friends and family members, and saw amazing results. However, when we went into dispensaries, it always shocked us to see the expensive prices for CBD and other cannabis products. We decided we could do it better, and much more affordably. Proof products offer all the same benefits you're accustomed to with clean, healthy, cannabis-derived products at a reasonable price.
Follow us on Instagram at @proof.wellness
