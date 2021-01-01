About this product

Proof’s 1:1 (equal parts CBD and THC) tincture provides a balance of mind and body, with all the benefits of CBD and the psychoactive impact of THC. This product is great for those seeking stronger relief. Proof’s 1:1 is unique in the market with its very high potency of THC and CBD per bottle.

Per dose (0.5ml): 10mg CBD & 10mg THC

Per bottle (15ml): 300mg CBD & 300 mg THC

Ingredients: Medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) coconut oil, cannabis oil.

All Proof products are vegan, sugar free, gluten free, and cruelty-free, made by hand in their small facility in Northern California. Proof is a woman-owned and operated company that believes in the medical and therapeutic qualities of their products. Their "compassionately priced" model works so that those who need their products the most can afford them. Proof lifts up the community around it through volunteerism, philanthropy, and by doing business with other like-minded folks. Support small businesses.