About this product
Each dose of Proof's 1:1 tincture contains 10mg CBD and 10mg THC (0.5ml). Proof tinctures are rich in cannabis-derived CBD and THC. Our tinctures contain only two ingredients - coconut oil and cannabis oil. These vegan capsules are gluten-free and sugar-free.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Proof
Proof is a small family-owned and operated company based in Sonoma County. We aim to make cannabis products more accessible and affordable. We first started making our capsules, tinctures, and topicals for friends and family members, and saw amazing results. However, when we went into dispensaries, it always shocked us to see the expensive prices for CBD and other cannabis products. We decided we could do it better, and much more affordably. Proof products offer all the same benefits you're accustomed to with clean, healthy, cannabis-derived products at a reasonable price.
Follow us on Instagram at @proof.wellness
Follow us on Instagram at @proof.wellness