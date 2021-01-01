About this product
Proof’s Ethically Sourced program considers farmer equity and environmental impacts when purchasing the beautiful cannabis flower for our prerolls. All too often, cultivators are forced to accept low payment for their crops. Proof’s Ethically Sourced program pays higher amounts to the grower and provides a platform for the cultivator to be recognized. All flowers in Proof Prerolls products are grown outdoors, using the sun’s energy, with a focus on biodynamic and sustainable cultivation practices. Proof only works with small, independent growers, with a focus on inclusion and diversity. By purchasing Proof Prerolls, you are helping to lift up the communities around us.
Potency and strain varies by batch. Proof pre-rolls come in Indica-dominant, Sativa-dominant, and High-CBD varieties.
Proof is a small family-owned and operated company based in Sonoma County. We aim to make cannabis products more accessible and affordable. We first started making our capsules, tinctures, and topicals for friends and family members, and saw amazing results. However, when we went into dispensaries, it always shocked us to see the expensive prices for CBD and other cannabis products. We decided we could do it better, and much more affordably. Proof products offer all the same benefits you're accustomed to with clean, healthy, cannabis-derived products at a reasonable price.
