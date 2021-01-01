About this product
Proof's Full Spectrum Cannabis Oil captures the benefits of cannabis oil in its simplest form. Popularized by cannabis pioneer Rick Simpson, this unrefined, ethanol-derived extract contains the naturally occurring terpenes, flavonoids, and other components of the whole plant.
Full spectrum cannabis oil can be consumed directly, applied topically, or added to food as a daily supplement.
Proof FSO comes in 3 varieties: Indica, Sativa, and High-CBD. Administration is easy with our calibrated 1 gram applicator.
Potency varies per batch.
Full spectrum cannabis oil can be consumed directly, applied topically, or added to food as a daily supplement.
Proof FSO comes in 3 varieties: Indica, Sativa, and High-CBD. Administration is easy with our calibrated 1 gram applicator.
Potency varies per batch.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Proof
Proof is a small family-owned and operated company based in Sonoma County. We aim to make cannabis products more accessible and affordable. We first started making our capsules, tinctures, and topicals for friends and family members, and saw amazing results. However, when we went into dispensaries, it always shocked us to see the expensive prices for CBD and other cannabis products. We decided we could do it better, and much more affordably. Proof products offer all the same benefits you're accustomed to with clean, healthy, cannabis-derived products at a reasonable price.
Follow us on Instagram at @proof.wellness
Follow us on Instagram at @proof.wellness